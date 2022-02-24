Student puts 73 Cedarburg buildings to the wheelchair-accessibility test

CEDARBURG - A teenager who uses a wheelchair full-time took it upon herself to evaluate 73 buildings in downtown Cedarburg for accessibility.
The results were sometimes "gut-wrenching," she said.
Katie Kubiak, a Living Word Lutheran High School student, presented her findings to the Cedarburg Common Council last week, with suggestions on making the buildings more accessible for individuals with mobility impairments. Kubiak said the exercise was part of her capstone project at school.
“This experience has been very eye-opening for me,” Kubiak said.
Kubiak awarded points to each of the 73 buildings for their accessibility externally and internally and put the buildings in three categories: entirely accessible, somewhat accessible or completely inaccessible.
“To be transparent, I went into this project knowing that there’s certainly some room for improvement, though the results of this did shock me nonetheless,” Kubiak said.
Kubiak stated that 40 of the 73 buildings were completely inaccessible from the outside, approximately 55%; 27 buildings were completely accessible from the outside and the remaining were somewhat accessible.
“These did require significant assistance for me to enter,” Kubiak said about the buildings deemed somewhat accessible.
For the 21 buildings that she couldn’t get inside of, they obviously could not be evaluated further.
For the buildings that were deemed completely accessible and somewhat accessible, Kubiak said 21 or 62% of those were entirely accessible, meaning it was both accessible externally and internally.
“Which tells me we’re doing pretty well comparatively with ensuring that our buildings are accessible once we get inside of them,” she said.
Kubiak stated 38% of the buildings were somewhat accessible internally.
Kubiak said the most “gut wrenching” statistic in her data is that only 21, 29%, out of the 73 buildings she evaluated were accessible to those with mobility impairments.
But rather than see this as just upsetting, Kubiak said this is a call to action.
“It means that there’s room for improvement and that there’s something we can collectively do to improve the quality of life of our disabled citizens,” she said.
Kubiak suggested to the council that they could construct ramps at the rear of the buildings, some buildings could even share one ramp.
“Because these would be placed at the rear of the building, they would be out of site from the street and thus not take away from the historic charm of our downtown while also not truly changing the buildings at all,” Kubiak said.
She added that they also should get citizens, schools, businesses and organizations involved with fundraising to construct the ramps to help gain support. Kubiak also said they would need input from other individuals with mobility impairments.
“Change for the disabled community cannot occur without the disabled community,” she said.
The council responded positively to Kubiak’s presentation.
“I think we have a lot of room for improvement,” said Council member Kristin Burkart.
Council members recommended giving this presentation to the Cedarburg Landmarks Commission, who deals with buildings in the historic downtown district. However, Council member Barbara Lythjohan did note that the commission does have its limitations due to federal restrictions on historic buildings.
In other business:
The Common Council approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the following projects:
- Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce funding for a full-time staff member: $60,000
- Chromebooks for the Cedarburg Public Library: $4,540
- Replace public internet workstations at the library: $6,980
- Purchase a plotter: $9,000
- City Hall AC Unit: $160,000
- Public Works - Purchase a sweeper/cleaner unit for the Public Works Department: $88,000
- Council Chambers Audio: $5,000