- Elizabeth Foster and Thais Marques, both of Mequon, were named to the Tufts University Dean’s List. Students at the Medford, Mass. school must earn a GPA of 3.4 or greater to make the Dean’s List.
- Thais Marques of Mequon graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Tufts University.
- Trevor Cho of Mequon graduated with a Master of Professional Studies from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
- Carthage College in Kenosha released its spring 2023 Dean’s List, reserved for those students who achieved a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 12 lettergraded credits. The list includes: CEDARBURG: Henry Martin and Aaron Carlson.
GRAFTON: Emma Thistle.
THIENSVILLE: Taylor Ulrichsen.
- Clare Diener of Cedarburg was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Rockhurst University in Kansas City,Mo. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above.
- Margarethe Berger of Mequon has been named to the spring 2023 semester Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, N.J. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA. Berger is pursuing at Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
- Scott Buchan of Mequon was named to the spring 2023 semester Honors List at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo. Buchan is a senior.
- Zachary Bullerdick of Mequon received a Bachelor of Science in computer science at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
- The University of Wisc onsin-Platteville announced its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester. College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require a GPA of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5. The list includes the following students:
CEDARBURG: Cody Asplin, mechanical engineering; Isaac Nouansacksy, computer science; Noah Nouansacksy, software engineering; Emma Pagel, industrial and systems engineering; Owen Wolff, software engineering.
GRAFTON: Jay Garza, construction management; Ashley Weir, criminal justice; Yuepheng Xiong, mechanical engineering.
MEQUON: Andrew Haddad, software engineering.
- The University of Wisconsin- Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 700 undergraduate students for the spring of 2023, including the following students: CEDARBURG: Andrew Pomplun, mathematics and mechanical engineering; Erik Wogsland, engineering physics; Owen Wolff, software engineering.
GRAFTON: Samuel Bulgrin, criminal justice;
Jacob Garza, construction management; Yuepheng Xiong, mechanical engineering.
MEQUON: Andrew Haddad, software engineering.
- The following area students have received academic achievement honors from the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 GPA, which represents all “A” grades, received highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 GPA. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.5 GPA: CEDARBURG: Grant Bonniwell, Semester Honors; Noelle Corona, Semester High Honors; Alexandria Hernandez, Semester Highest Honors; Zane Petrie, Semester Honors; Tony Wagner, Semester Honors.
GRAFTON: Carter Amundson, Semester Highest Honors; Ashley Crowell, Semester Highest Honors; Ava Mueller, Semester High Honors; Paige Newby, Semester Highest Honors; Emily Switon, Semester Honors.
- The following area students were among those to be named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire spring 2023 Dean’s List.
CEDARBURG: Abbey Cobb, College of Education & Human Sciences; Jade Erickson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Simon Garey, College of Arts and Sciences; Benjamin Keller, College of Education & Human Sciences; Kelly Kluge, College of Business; Elizabeth Loof, College of Education & Human Sciences; Nicholas Molepske, College of Business; Kyden Taylor, College of Arts and Sciences; Halle Throndson, College of Arts and Sciences; Abigail Twietmeyer, College of Education & Human Sciences; Marisa Valdez, College of Arts and Sciences.
GRAFTON: Morgan Depke, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Elizabeth Hoffart, College of Business; Joseph Hoffart, College of Business; Leah Holdmann, College of Education & Human Sciences; Neala Luedtke, College of Business.
MEQUON: Braylin Smith, College of Arts and Sciences.
- The following students received degrees during the spring 2023 commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh: CEDARBURG: Juliana Mahler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, environmental studiespolicy and values emphasis.
GRAFTON: Hunter Bartelt, College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, finance; Logan Hahm, College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing; Leah Place, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, nursing.
MEQUON: Madalyn Cook, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Shawn Rzentkowski, College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, information systems.
THIENSVILLE: Jonathan Christopherson, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science, nursing.