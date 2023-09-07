- The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May:
CEDARBURG: Peter Adashek, Bachelor of Science, recreation management major: outdoor recreation emphasis; Madison Bell, Bachelor of Science, psychology major; Mackenzie Goethel, Bachelor of Science, management major; Adam Grimm, Bachelor of Science, finance major; Morgan Harrison, Bachelor of Science, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track, highest honors; Connor Marks, Bachelor of Science, information systems major; computer science major, honors; Casey Mollenhauer, Bachelor of Science, finance major; economics major, honors; Jared Paul, Bachelor of Science, management major; Sean Stank, Bachelor of Science, broadfield social studies education major: history concentration; Thomas Steinike, Bachelor of Science, biology major, highest honors; Isaiah Voiland, Bachelor of Science, computer science major; Abby Wenger, Bachelor of Science, management major; women’s studies major, highest honors GRAFTON: Teja Bhimavarapu, Bachelor of Science, biology major: biomedical science concentration, honors; Zach Gephart, Bachelor of Science, computer science major; Jake Gracyalny, Bachelor of Science, finance major; Alex Hauschel, Bachelor of Science, information systems major; Ben Shively, Bachelor of Science, accountancy major; Elizabeth Snell, Bachelor of Science, marketing major; Taylor Veenendaal, Bachelor of Science, early childhood through middle childhood education major, highest honors
MEQUON: Andrew Bates, Bachelor of Arts, English major: writing and rhetoric studies emphasis; Abi Check, Bachelor of Science, elementary/ middle education major, honors; Ben Elchert, Bachelor of Science, finance major; Jordan Gomez, Bachelor of Science, marketing major; Kiley Murphy, Bachelor of Science, psychology major, highest honors; Charlie Ravanelli, Bachelor of Science, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track, highest honors; Eric Rodd, Bachelor of Science, psychology major, honors; Hannah Rogers, Bachelor of Science, political science major; Jacob Zeller, Bachelor of Science, marketing major
THIENSVILLE: Sofia Mendoza, Bachelor of Science, international business major - Katie Dulle from Mequon was named to the summer 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.