- Kathryn O’Connor has been selected as a recipient of an Elizabeth J. Smith, Wisconsin Named P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year. O’Connor is a senior at Cedarburg High School planning to attend Wheaton College Conservatory of Music in Illinois to study music education.
- Samuel Upton of Cedarburg has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn. He is the son of Jason and Rachel Upton. The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
- Grafton’s Noah Bulgrin, who is majoring in business at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was a contributor to the university’s 2023 American Marketing Association International Chapter of the Year Award, held March 30 to April 1 at the organization’s collegiate conference in New Orleans, La.
To win chapter of the year, UW-Whitewater students submit an annual report addressing their professional development activities and competitions, social impact, chapter communications, fundraising, member recruitment, retention and engagement, operations and the presentation of their program. Judges score each section and the points are tallied.
This year, UW-Whitewater AMA scored 99 out of 100 possible points. The students who competed are in the UW-Whitewater chapter of the American Marketing Association. This organization prepares students to become well-rounded business professionals who have a greater knowledge of sales, ultimately giving these individuals opportunities to gain internships and full-time jobs.