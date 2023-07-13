- The following local residents were among 722 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May:
CEDARBURG: Alex Toebes, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business, Senior Merit; Alison Wagner, Bachelor of Science, dairy science, Senior Merit|
GRAFTON: Lacey Pesce, Master of Arts, TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages)
- The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
CEDARBURG: Julia Deflorentiis; Daria Dynkowski; Benjamin Hildebrand; Brandon Klas; Abby Samse; Mitchell Schneider; Julia Sergio GRAFTON: Noah Bulgrin; Brett Daniels; Dominic Danner; Drew Dlugopolski; Emily Gibson; Hawk Heffner; Eva Hernandez Cortes; Sierra Loughlin; Joshua Merkle; Cassidy Nichols; Emma Pergande; Megan Shively; Thomas Volkmann; Sydney Wojcik; Andrew Winter MEQUON: Karly Bartz; Megan Coyne; Grace Edwards; Kylie Lang; Emma Lusis; Adam Sulim; Nolan Voeller; Ryan Waddell THIENSVILLE: Carly Nickerson; Camila Salazar Delgado; Kyle Spivey These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
- Kate Aleknavicius of Grafton has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Aleknavicius, a junior majoring in management, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business, which requires a minimum 3.6 GPA or higher.
- Two Grafton High School graduates were recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as Chancellor’s Scholar-Athletes: Abby Belschner, who is studying computer science and is on the women’s basketball team, and Drew Dlugopolski, who is studying human performance and is on the football team. Chancellor Corey King recognized just 51 total for the award.
- Ellie Lopata, of Cedarburg, was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List for the spring 2023 term. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours. Hamline University is located in Saint Paul, Minn.
- John McFadden of Cedarburg has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
- The following students were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Tampa: Olivia Kowaleski of Mequon, a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science, and Samuel Barron of Mequon, a sophomore pursuing a Bachelor of Science in sport management. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the Dean’s List.
- Aila Khan of Mequon and Colten Webb of Mequon received degrees at the Georgia Institute of Technology 264th Commencement exercises in May. Georgia Tech is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.
- Tatiana Ebbinger of Cedarburg graduated magna cum laude from Carthage College in Kenosha with a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art and art education.
- Nicholas J. Sella of Cedarburg was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University in Kansas. To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must be enrolled full time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.