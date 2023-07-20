■ Jackson E. O’Neill of Cedarburg has been named to the Dean’s List in the University of Notre Dame’s First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2023 semester. Students who achieve Dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
■ The following students have been named to the Marquette University Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college:
CEDARBURG: Willy Galligan, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in finance; Ben Hadler, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Colton Herbert, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering; Mia Ketelhohn, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering; Ellaya Kucharski, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology; Quinn Meyer, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Ian Nelson, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer science; Kaitlyn Schwarz, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting; Katie Zingelman, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
GRAFTON: Jacqueline Dixon, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Thomas Garant, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in operations and supply chain management; Rachel Gauthier, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Julia Marti, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rylee Roloff, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences; Erin Schneider, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Jade Sonsalla, pursuing a Doctorate in occupational therapy; Nate Wegner, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in operations and supply chain management
MEQUON: Ellie Bakalinsky, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jack Drechsler, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Sean Duffey, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in marketing; Aine Grady, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Elsa Hinke, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Callie Johnson, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise physiology; Melanie Kassander, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in public relations; Wesley Lawlor, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in middle/secondary education; Leah Madi, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Hira Malik, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Tyler Miller, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in information systems; Manaal Nasir, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences; Joe Nelson, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing; Divya Pandey, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences; Abbie Ravanelli; pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences; Kelly Siverhus, pursuing a Master’s degree in physician assistant studies; Paige Spencer; pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biocomputing; Rachel Starsky, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology; Brenna Tiger, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology; Joe Timmis, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting
THIENSVILLE: Sophie Crangle, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science; Corey Short, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in information systems.
■ The following students graduated from Marquette University this past spring:
CEDARBURG: Ellie Cosich-Georgetta, Master of Science, clinical mental health counseling; Tyler Dau, Juris Doctor, law; Joseph Ferkel, Master of Athletic Training; Colton Herbert, Bachelor of Science, environmental engineering; Matthew Kass, Juris Doctor, Law; Megan Kass, Master of Arts, communication; Mia Ketelhohn, Bachelor of Science, environmental engineering; Laureen Lehnberg, Juris Doctor, Law; Ian Nelson, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Lauren Sweet, Master of Science, nursing
GRAFTON: Benjamin Bauman, Juris Doctor, law; Ethan Chmiel, Juris Doctor, law; Jacqueline Dixon, Bachelor of Arts, political science; Brett Kraemer, Master’s, business administration; Kimberly Navarrete Koepke, Juris Doctor, law; Parker Roloff, Bachelor of Science, biomedical sciences
MEQUON: Mariam Ali, Bachelor of Arts, advertising; Antonio Banda, Bachelor of Science, physics; Jennifer Benjamin, Master’s, business administration; David Bivens, Master of Arts, theology; Christian Boyer, Master’s, business administration; Catherine Downey, Juris Doctor, law; Anna Drechsler, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Sean Duffey, Bachelor of Science, marketing; Lexie Epperson, Bachelor of Science, marketing; Noelle-Nadia Filali, Juris Doctor, law; Nicole Gorelik, Master of Arts, public service; Aine Grady, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Elsa Hinke, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Michael Kennedy, Bachelor of Science, information systems; Sundeep Khahra, Doctorate, dentistry; Kevin Kiefer, Master’s, business administration; Amanda Krahn, Doctorate, physical therapy; Hira Malik, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering; Joe Nelson, Bachelor of Science, nursing
THIENSVILLE: Sophie Crangle, Bachelor of Arts, political science
■ The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater held its spring commencement in May. Among the graduates were:
CEDARBURG: Daria Dynkowski, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: early childhood education — Bachelor of Science in education; Matthew Fischer, graduated with the following degree: business administration — Master of Business Administration; Brandon Klas, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: entrepreneurship — Bachelor of Business Administration; Daren Olson, graduated with the following degree: environmental safety and health — Master of Science; Alexander Shebesta, graduated with the following degree: accounting — Bachelor of Business Administration
GRAFTON: Abby Belschner, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: computer science — Bachelor of Science; Keivion Caffey, graduated with the following degree: psychology — Bachelor of Arts; Drew Dlugopolski, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: human performance — Bachelor of Science; Emma Fiorita, graduated with the following degree: special education — Master of Science in education; Cassidy Nichols, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: finance — Bachelor of Business Administration; Kristina Stamm, graduated with the following degree: counseling — Master of Science; Thomas Volkmann, graduated with the following degree: finance — Bachelor of Business Administration; Sydney Wojcik, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: international business — Bachelor of Business Administration
MEQUON: Karly Bartz, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: communication sciences and disorders — Bachelor of Science; DeLon Blanks, graduated with the following degree: marketing — Bachelor of Business Administration; Cole Tietyen, graduated with the following degree: accounting — Bachelor of Business Administration; Ryan Waddell, graduated with the following degree: finance — Bachelor of Business Administration
THIENSVILLE: Kyle Spivey, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: marketing — Bachelor of Business Administration