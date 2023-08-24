- Drew Dlugopolski of Grafton conducted and presented undergraduate research at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater during the last academic year. The Undergraduate Research Program offers a variety of programs aimed to connect students with faculty mentors and provide them with enriching research opportunities. Dlugopolski, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in human performance, presented “Identifying Proteins within the Acrosomal Matrix Core that Potentially Form Amyloid Structures in Rhesus Macaque.” He was mentored and supervised by Nathaly Cormier while participating in the following programs: Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Program, National Conference on Undergraduate Research and Fall Undergraduate Research Day.
- Ariel Diebels of Grafton recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences in Lexington for the fall 2023 semester with a prospective major of psychology.
- Nathaniel Mills of Mequon was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a term GPA of at least 3.5 and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- The following University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students from southern Ozaukee County were awarded degrees in May: CEDARBURG: Abbey Cobb, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Social Work, social work; Jory Dorn, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, history; Simon Garey, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology; Nicholas Molepske, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business finance; Maranda Murphy, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders; Marianna Rigert, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing GRAFTON: Rueben Bentley, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, psychology and communication; Kaia Hansen, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Karsen Wise, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, integrated strategic communication MEQUON: Sadie Leszczynski, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, elementary education
- The following area students were named to the spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify, a student must complete 12 or more letter-grade credits and earn a GPA of 3.66 or higher.
CEDARBURG: Drew E. Eckstrom, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Tate C. Girsch, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Mariella R. Martone, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Kaitlyn J. Mulcahy, sophomore, Col of Educ/Human Development; Clara J. Noetzel, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Joseph S. Poehlmann, senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Annika K. Prickett, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Greyson L. Struve, junior, College of Sci and Engineering; Owen S. Tegtmeier, junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Emma P. Twietmeyer, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Isabella R. Zellmer, senior, College of Liberal Arts GRAFTON: Joseph D. Birch, senior, Carlson School of Management; Josephine E. Gust, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Nicole E. Pampel, freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development; Molly J. Pashak, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Tristan L. Sohr, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Rachel E. Swenson, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Jordan A. Walton, sophomore, School of Nursing; Arianna M. Wheeler, senior, College of Sci and Engineering MEQUON: Claire Baden, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Zaina S. Bazzari, freshman, College of Liberal Arts; Jasiel A. Benitez Mancillas, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Talia J. Bodi, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Ella B. DeToro, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Madeline C. Ertl, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Christopher Golden, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Catherine E. Heilmann, senior, School of Nursing; Joshua J. Kloss, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Anna Lalande, senior, Col of Educ/Human Development; Katrina Liberman, junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; Teah Z. Marks, senior, College of Design; Anne McCabe, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Brian R. Rodd, sophomore, College of Biological Sciences; Max D. Smith, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Erik P. Sutton, senior, College of Sci and Engineering; Samantha R. Trost, junior, College of Sci and Engineering THIENSVILLE: Thomas P. Burns, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Olivia R. Herzog, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Ethan J. Keller, senior, Carlson School of Management; Lindsey N. Schimpf, senior, Col of Educ/Human Development