- The following individuals from our area received degrees during the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee commencement exercises on May 21:
CEDARBURG: Chandler Baures, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Rachel Beck, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Abigail Benvenuto, School of Education, Master of Science; Nicholas Britt, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science; Ellis Eberhardt, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Micaela Flores, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Sophia Fyfe, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Marissa Gall, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science; Garrett Gonwa, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Kathryn Grapatin, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Evan Gregory, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicole Heling, Public Health, Master of Public Health; David Kleyman, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Moral, School of Education, Bachelor of Science; Gleb Murashka, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Nicholas Nimtz, Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business, Master of Business Administration; Corby Oleson, Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business, Master of Business Administration; Katelyn Rakers, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Nadya Tenges, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Waligora, School of Education, Bachelor of Science; Janey Weber, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts GRAFTON: Zach Brandenburg, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science; Alyssa D’Angelo, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work; Quintin Faretra-Gundlach, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Kaelyn Hamilton, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Lexi Hilgart, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Eric Jensen, Information Studies, Master of Library and Information Science; Cambryn Klaus, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science;
Zachary Kosidowski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rutu Kumbhani, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science; Fiona Lawton, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Andrea Lengyel, Public Health, Master of Public Health; Jetta Nunez-Mura, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science; Shelby Paradowski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Levi Rutledge, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science; Ava Schimmelpfennig, School of Education, Bachelor of Science; Gretchen Schmook, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Christina Vinopal, College of Health Sciences, Doctor of Physical Therapy MEQUON: Jennifer Banholzer, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Kevin Berridge, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science; Jacob Boehlke, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; John Brotherhood, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Chuzhoy, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Fatma Gaddour, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mackenzie Goebel, School of Education, Education Specialist; Rachel Greene, School of Education, Master of Science; Braden Hopfensperger, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Gabriel Jacobs, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Master of Science; Corbin Kettle, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Mayer, College of Letters and Science, Master of Science; Reid Pezewski, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Arts; Reid Pezewski, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Armon Pourheidarian, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science; Kristina Rich, School of Education, Master of Science; Charles Robbins, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts; Sofia Salerno, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Sellin-Blanc, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy; Elizabeth Shih, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mason Skaja, Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business, Master of Science; Jocelyn Sulsberger, School of Education, Doctor of Philosophy; Isabella Szedziewski, School of Education, Master of Science; Hunter Thao, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration THIENSVILLE: Madison Westreich, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Seven students from Ozaukee County received degrees during the St. Norbert College on May 14. They are: CEDARBURG: Jack Horky, Bachelor of Business Administration; Alexander Sanidas, Bachelor of Business Administration GRAFTON: Samuel Crook, Bachelor of Business Administration; Elizabeth Heil, Bachelor of Arts MEQUON: Hannah Rogers, Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude THIENSVILLE: Le Arria Gholson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Calvin Koepke, Bachelor of Business Administration
- The following students have been named to the 2023 spring semester Dean’s List at St. Norbert College in De Pere. A minimum 3.5 GPA is required for academic eligibility.
CEDARBURG: Patrick Daniels, Benjamin Heyne, Elizabeth Mazza GRAFTON: Joshua Brown, Tyler Crass, Elizabeth Heil, Miranda Holloway MEQUON: Lillian Maleki, Hannah Rogers THIENSVILLE: Lily Maier, Ronald Match
- Miami University in Oxford, Ohio announced the names of local students who made its President’s and Dean’s lists for the spring semester 2023. Those named to the President’s List are Madison Heitz and Olivia Patel, both of Mequon. Students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students receive the distinction. Those named to the Dean’s List are Sierra Getschow of Grafton and Simon Peschong of Cedarburg. Those named to the list have ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students.