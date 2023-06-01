- Adam Lopata of Cedarburg has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. The distinction requires a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
- Two Mequon natives graduated from Western Technical College in La Crosse during the spring 2023 commencement. Pavlo Shmelov received an automotive service technician — Level 2 degree. Jackson Szypszak received a degree in welding and fabrication.
- Jada Fleming of Mequon and Abigail Roberts of Grafton were named to the Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2023 President’s List. Fulltime undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
- Andrew Ratayczak of Cedarburg was among the students to receive a degree during the Ripon College spring 2023 commencement ceremony, held May 14. Ratayczak majored in interdisciplinary computer science with a minor in French.
- Cedarville University in Ohio announced that Audrey Lane of Cedarburg was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Lane is majoring in communication.
- Two Grafton natives were awarded degrees at the Wilkes University commencement ceremonies May 20 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Brian Hansen earned the Master of Science in Nursing in nursing.
Lolita Hansen earned the Master of Science in Nursing in nursing.