- Madeleine Ludwig of Mequon was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 GPA.
- Gilana Brooks of Cedarburg graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio with an undergraduate degree in nursing.
- Katie Dulle from Mequon was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. For undergraduate students, criteria for the Dean's List includes enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.5 GPA.
- The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa announced that Parker Albert of Mequon was named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
- Gabriela Magee of Thiensville was named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll. Magee is majoring in general business. The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of between 3.5 and 3.74.
- Elizabeth Bieberitz of Cedarburg graduated magna cum laude from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May 2023. She earned a Bachelor of Science in marine biology. She is a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
- Three Ozaukee County natives were members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Collegiate DECA team that participated in the annual International Career and Development Conference held in Orlando, Fla. in April. They are Cedarburg’s Brody Large, who is studying marketing and participated in the DECA Marketing Management event; Mequon’s Keelin Pierner, a marketing major who placed in the Top 10 in the Sports & Entertainment Marketing event; and Thiensville’s Kyle Spivey, who is studying marketing and supply chain management and placed in the top 10 in the Retail Management event. The UW-Whitewater chapter was recognized as the fifth-largest Collegiate DECA chapter in the world. They were also recipients of the Collegiate DECA Chapter Leadership Passport Award.
- The Milwaukee School of Engineering has released its spring quarter 2023 Dean’s List and Honors List. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.7 or higher receive high honors. Local students named to the lists and the degrees they are pursuing are as follow:
CEDARBURG: Andrew Briggs, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering; Josiah Clausen, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Michael Zabrowski, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Samuel Kluck, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Liam Schilter, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering; Josephine Kunz, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering; Patrick Hayes, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Ella Kwaterski, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering; Tyge Plater, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Robert Radmann, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Asher Sprigler, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering; Avery Woods, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Nathan Zick, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering
GRAFTON: Alexander Knepprath, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Michael Rose, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
MEQUON: Samson Armstrong, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering; Nicholas Dang, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in computer sdcience; Seth Schanowski, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering; Emma Straszewski, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Emma Knutson, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Lydia Moroder, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Katherine Goberman, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering; Leena Afifi, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Marana Armstrong, High Honors, Bachelor of Science in nursing
THIESNVILLE: Virginia Conaty, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering
- The University of Iowa in Iowa City has named area students named to the Dean’s List and the President’s List. Students who achieve a 3.5 GPA in 12 semester hours earn a place on the Dean’s List. Students who achieve a perfect GPA of 4.0 received President’s List distinction. Below are local students who made one of the lists, their year and their college and major, where provided:
CEDARBURG: Abigail Paul, President’s List, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, theatre arts; Catherine Gwidt, Dean’s List, third year, College of Nursing
GRAFTON: Ellie Brittingham, Dean’s List, fourth year; Carver College of Medicine; Grace Vornsand, Dean’s List, fourth year, College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
MEQUON: Brooke Siverhus, President’s List, fourth year; College of Nursing, nursing; Catherine Hering, Dean’s List, first year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Faith Schanowski, Dean’s List, second year; Tippie College of
Business; Julia Janssen, Dean’s List, third year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; William Slawson, President’s List, fourth year; College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, neuroscience
THIENSVILLE: Hannah O'Brien, Dean’s List, fourth year, College of Education
- The following area students received degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City:
GRAFTON: Ellie Brittingham, Carver College of Medicine, Bachelor of Science in radiation sciences; Emily Buske, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in interdepartmental studies; Kate Lennon, Graduate College, Master of Arts in speech pathology and audiology; Reed Hurt, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
MEQUON: Anna Oates, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Certificate in event management; Brooke Siverhus, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kimberly Hartlieb, Tippie College of Business; Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Michael Schallert, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration in management; Ryan Hensien, University College, certificate in sustainability; William Slawson, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in English
THIENSVILLE: Benjamine Switzer, Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance