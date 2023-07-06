- The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
CEDARBURG: Peter Adashek, recreation management major: outdoor recreation emphasis; Ellie Broehm, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Katie Diener, nuclear medicine technology major; Sam Frontier, management major; Maddie Geszvain, marketing major; Jessica Goebel, management major; Bella Graefe, biology major: biomedical science concentration; Leah Guse, marketing major; Morgan Harrison, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Hannah Kaiser, biology major; Tess LaLonde, communication studies major: media studies emphasis; Abby Leair, marketing major; Casey Mollenhauer, finance major; Katelyn Phelps, biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification; Ellie Salzman, psychology major; Marlee Simpson, economics major; Ryan Stecker, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Thomas Steinike, biology major; Samantha Vite, psychology major; Abby Wenger, management major.
GRAFTON: Paige Arnold, radiation therapy major; Teja Bhimavarapu, biology major: biomedical science concentration; Sarah Buske, early childhood education major; Abbie Caputa, biology major; Ashley Fenton, marketing major; Mikayla Fischer, communication studies major: media studies emphasis; Danny Gral, psychology major; Ellie Grisar, exercise and sport science Major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Sara Guenette, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Jessica Jacque, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Leah McKelvey, sociology major; Chip O'Brien, elementary/middle education major; Makenna Slaminski, psychology major; Emma Widmann, political science major.
MEQUON: Maddie Laferriere, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Jennifer Mitchen, radiologic science major: radiation therapy emphasis; Kiley Murphy, psychology major; Greta Pagels, communication studies major: media studies emphasis; Charlie Ravanelli, exercise and sport science major: exercise science — pre-professional track; Aidan Reis, accountancy major; Jack Riebau, management major; Eric Rodd, psychology major; Brionna Tuler, communication studies major: organizational and professional communication emphasis; Porter Westveer, finance major; Emmery Wilson, biology major: biomedical science concentration; Jacob Zeller, marketing major.
- The following Milwaukee School of Engineering students were named to the spring quarter 2023 Honors List. Also listed is the degree they are pursuing: CEDARBURG: Jacob Amundson, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering; Drake Cofta, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Rachel LaPorte, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
GRAFTON: Benjamin Turner, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering.
MEQUON: David Sorin, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering; Kathleen Haddad, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
THIENSIVLLE: Syed Quryshi, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.2 or higher (out of 4.0) for this quarter are on the Honors List.
- Emily Wiebe of Mequon has been named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.