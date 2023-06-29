■ Jaden Mirek of Grafton was named to the Dean’s Honor List for the spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. He is studying mechanical engineering. Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
■ Bo Bennett of Grafton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration.
■ Nathan Bacskai of Mequon has earned Semester Honors for the spring 2023 semester at Edgewood College in Madison. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA for the semester are eligible for this honor.
■ Sam Crivello of Mequon and Simon Peschong of Cedarburg were awarded degrees during spring commencement of 2023 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
■ The University of Wisconsin- Stout has released its spring 2023 Dean’s List. The award is presented to students who have a GPA of 3.5 or above. The list includes the following students and the degrees they are pursuing:
CEDARBURG: Nick Casey, Bachelor of Science, computer science; Noah Cerbins, Bachelor of Science, supply chain management; Kyle Dingle, Bachelor of Science, information and communication technologies.
GRAFTON: Lee Lepianka, Bachelor of Fine Arts, animation and digital media; Clare Pedersen, Bachelor of Science, fashion and retail; Owen Pryga, Bachelor of Science. cybersecurity.
MEQUON: Emily Inman, Bachelor of Fine Arts, game design and development-art THIENSVILLE: Jake Kallas, Bachelor of Science, construction.
■ The following students from Ozaukee County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout: Nick Casey of Cedarburg, with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and Will Doherty of Grafton, with a Bachelor of Science in retail merchandising and management.
■ Sophie E. Hayes of Cedarburg was named to second honors for the spring 2023 semester Dean’s List at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. Students must have a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.79 for second honors.