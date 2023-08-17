- Katie Lennie of Mequon was named to the Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering Dean’s List at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. To earn the distinction, a student must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA and carry 12 semester credits or more.
- Jasper Kashou of Cedarburg and Charles White of Grafton were named to the 2022-23 Lawrence University Dean’s List, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.
- Nathaniel Mills of Mequon was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
- Concordia University Wisconsin has released the Spring Honors List for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum 3.6 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits: CEDARBURG: Isabelle Carlson, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Evelyn Cassidy, sophomore, early childhood and elementary; Allison Cisco, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad; Annika Crane, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Hector Dominguez, junior, psychology; Benjamin Dubke, senior, secondary education; Rachel Fox, senior, elementary education; Naomi Gahan, junior, accounting; Gabriela Gaziano, senior, comm sciences & disorders; Allison Gold, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad; Mary Grapatin, freshman, English lang arts sec-ed; Inga Guseva, senior, social work; Samuel Harmer, junior, accounting; Katarina Hinck, senior, spec ed/gen ed-early childhood; Elissa Juergensen, freshman, physical education K-12; James Juergensen, junior, physical education K-12; Brianna Lusk, freshman, graphic design; Nicholas Mikkelson,
senior, biochemistry; Connor Pickart, sophomore, illustration; Peter Pohlod, senior, theological languages; Hope Rutkowski, sophomore, diagnostic medical sonography; Brooke Sengbusch, sophomore, spec ed/gen ed grades 1-8; Autumn Snow, freshman, psychology; Cameron Tietz, senior, management; Claudia Utz, Senior, early childhood and elementary; Mack Willy, senior, exercise physiology; Jessica Witte, senior, business management; Sage Wojdyla, senior, graphic design; Griffin Wronski, senior, CS: software engineering; Rachel Yurske, senior, actuarial science; Emma Zimdars, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad GRAFTON: Abbey Fick, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad; Christina Foeger, junior, health care management; Jasmine Freeze, junior, spec ed/gen ed grades 1-8; Luke Frinzi, senior, marketing; Madeline Hillner, senior, finance; Mason Kaschinske, senior, individualized; Hannah Kastens, senior, comm sciences & disorders; Gennevieve Kell, senior, mathematics-sec ed; Rachel Kilgas, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Tess Miller, senior, mass communication; Aimee Phillip, junior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Julia Place, sophomore, elementary education; Erin Plopper, junior, exercise physiology; Isabella Rapp, sophomore, nursing-tradit undergrad; Claire Seifferlein, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Matthew Thur, senior, accounting-AE; Gracie Vaculik, freshman, spec ed/gen ed grades 18; Taylor Van Brocklin, senior, public relations; Aaron Yurk, junior, business education; Micah Yurk, sophomore, psychology MEQUON: Sarah Baker, junior, biomedical sciences; Rachel Bender, senior, spec ed/gen ed grades 18; Samuel Boehlke, junior, mass communication; Bethany Bull, sophomore, psychology; Thomas Cassel, sophomore, general business; Temish Christiansen, sophomore, philosophy; Sheridan Dorge, sophomore, physical education K-12; Reece Elton, senior, actuarial science; Caelan Farris, junior, comm sciences & disorders; Megan Gerner, junior, business communication; Yannik Gruner, senior, economics; Kelvin Kazibwe, senior, graphic design; Mijoo Kim, senior, biomedical sciences; Yushin Kim, senior, biochemistry; Kathleen Lococo, senior, marketing; Noah Merz, senior, elementary education; Mitchell Moeller, sophomore, psychology; Cheree Peters, sophomore, interior architecture & design; Rebekah Rathe, junior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Ruth Slavin, senior, diagnostic medical sonography; Sydney Vernon, senior, comm sciences & disorders; Jueying Wang, senior, rehab scidual; Zhiyuan Xu, sophomore, rehab sci-dual; Ephraim Young, sophomore, CS: software engineering; Yan Zhang, sophomore, rehab sci-dual; Zhiying Zhou, sophomore, rehab sci-dual THIENSVILLE: Elizabeth Hacker, senior, marketing; Mildred Lanigan, senior, social work; Leah Maas, senior, psychology; Ella Mudge, junior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Sarah Nelson, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad; Jeremy Schopp, freshman, general business; Rebekah Self, senior, elementary education; Sidney Vetter, senior, nursing-tradit undergrad