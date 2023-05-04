- Isaac McConnell of Cedarburg will take part in a combined performance of choirs and choral artists at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. The Augustana Oratorio Society, Augustana Choir, Augustana Choral Artists and Augustana Symphony Orchestra are joining together to perform Maurice Durufle’s “Requiem, Op. 9” and other choral works by French, English and Brazilian composers. Jon Hurty and Ernesto Estigarribia will conduct the performance, which begins at 3 p.m. Sunday in Rock Island.
- Noelle Corona of Cedarburg, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Mara Kleinerman of Mequon, Bradley University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
- Josslyne Kunz of Cedarburg was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic society during a ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 15. The chapter seeks to honor students who rigorously explore the sciences, arts and humanities.