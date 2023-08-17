On this last Summer Sounds concert of the 2023 season, two Neighbors of the Night will be recognized. Organizers will also draw from the previous NON winners to select a winner of an Amish Craftsman Guild II Adirondak chair.
Below are this week’s winners.
Nominated by Erin Robinson: I’d love to nominate my neighbor Kayla Stoflet for Neighbor of the Night. She is always there to talk if the kids are being crazy or just to say hey. She’s not next door, she is across the alley. It helps having her there so we can keep tabs on the kids. She lends me her booster seat when I left mine in the sitter’s car. If we are ever out in the yard, she knows she’s is welcome and vice versa. Good neighbors are hard to find, and we have one of the best.
Nominated by John Wallus: I’d like to nominate my neighbor Mark Repenshek — the mayor of Crescent Drive. Not only is Mark a great friend to me, but he is a great neighbor to many. Checking in on our older neighbors, organizing our annual block party, snow blowing up and down the block and just being available at a moment’s notice to help with whatever anyone needs, no matter how big or small. Mark is the kind of guy who answers yes to a request for help before he even knows what the request is. Mark is also a huge supporter of Summer Sounds. It’s my pleasure to nominate him.
With this being the last week, Summer Sounds is not soliciting anymore Neighbor of the Night nominations for this year. But it is never too early to get ready for 2024. To recognize someone for going the extra mile for those around them, email lcurtis@conleynet.com.