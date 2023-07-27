This week’s Summer Sounds Neighbor of the Night is Leo Morehead, who was nominated by Suzanne Spaeth. Here is Spaeth’s nomination:
I would like to nominate Leo Morehead for the Summer Sounds Neighbor of the Night. In addition to being the welcoming committee for anyone new that moves into the neighborhood, Leo is continually bringing people together. His bonfires are legendary and in addition to neighbors he includes friends or relatives many of whom are in from out of town. Leo also makes sure that everyone knows where his weekly set up is at Summer Sounds and that anyone is welcome to join. You will not find a more welcoming neighbor and friend, or better cheerleader for Summer Sounds. I hope you will consider Leo. He is truly deserving of this honor.
Sponsored by Amish Craftsmen Guild II and Rachel’s Roses, Neighbors of the Night receive special seating at Summer Sounds, with a reserved tent, table, umbrella and seating. In addition, each Neighbor of the Night will receive a custom-made Summer Sounds edition folding beverage/snack table made by Amish Craftsmen, a candle, a Rachel’s Roses bouquet and drink tickets.