MEQUON — Commencement exercises were held for the 336 seniors in the Homestead High School class of 2023 Friday evening. This year’s theme was “from sunset to sunrise.”
Music was provided by the Homestead orchestra and the school choirs sang the song “Castaway.” Principal Eric Ebert made the program introduction and opening remarks.
In lieu of a valedictorian and salutatorian, Homestead High School names Distinguished Honors Students. This year there are 15.
They are listed below:
- Isaac Bloomgarden - Nathan Moldavsky
- Alexa Bremmer
- Hana Nasir
- Emily Erickson
- Emma Rader
- Abigail Horwitz
- Zakariya Tfaili
- Henry Kroft
- Maura Whitaker
- Jonathan Lim - Adam Yesufu
- Quinten McLaughlin - Renee Zaiss
- Ilia Mikhailenko