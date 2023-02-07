Susan Lane subdivision moves forward

CEDARBURG — Another new residential development in the city of Cedarburg is moving forward.
The Cedarburg Common Council last week approved rezoning and amending the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan for the Stone Lake Condominiums project, which involves a 41-acre parcel located at 6660 Susan Lane. The site was annexed into the city last April.
The applicant, Craig Caliendo of Stone Lake Development Inc., has come to city officials numerous times about this project that consists of 36 side-by-side ranch-style buildings (72 units).
The property was amended from industrial and manufacturing classification north of the quarry and the medium density residential classification south of the quarry to all high-density residential. The property was also rezoned from the single-family to two-family.
In addition, the C-4 Upland Conservancy District will be applied to the wooded area on the southwest corner of the project in order to keep it preserved in the future.
The stand of woods in the southwest corner of the site has been identified by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Plan Commission as a critical species habitat site, known as the Cedarburg Woods-West Site and they recommend preserving the woods. It is also identified in the city’s Smart Growth Comprehensive Land Use Plan as one that should be maintained and protected.
The woods were a topic of concern for city officials when working with Caliendo on the project, as well as local residents like Rob Vandennoven. He was still concerned about one of the homes that appeared to be encroaching on the woods.
“We’re protecting it as best as we can while working with the developer to get where he needs,” City Planner Jon Censky said.
The applicant had submitted plans for three building styles with units ranging in size from approximately 1,600 square feet to 2,200 square feet. This project will be constructed in three phases with the southern public road portion to be completed first. If all goes well, this phase is to be complete next fall, said Censky in the agenda information that was given to the Common Council.
The townhomes will be located along both sides of the public and private roadway. The public portion extends from where one enters the site from the south and then turns right, running along the south side of the quarry to a point where it turns north and transitions into a private road, according to the agenda information. The private road then continues north and then west around the quarry and meanders south through the edge of the woods to the entryway.
Cathy Czech, who lives in a subdivision near the property, said she was concerned that this will bring extra traffic onto Sheboygan Road and she thinks there aren't enough services to keep up with the rise of new residents in the city.
However, Richard Patek, who also lives in the same subdivision as Czech, came out in support of the project and said he didn’t think it would create a burden to the city services.
“I see it as a good use of land, protecting the woods,” he said.
Council member Jack Arnett agreed with Patek about it not creating a burden.
“As long as those trees are protected, I think it’s a great project for the city,” Arnett said.
Caliendo will be returning to the Plan Commission in March to get his architectural plans and other details approved.