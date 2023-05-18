GRAFTON — It’s not too late to participate in Saturday’s Sweat4Vets walk to raise money for area American Legion Auxiliary units.
The 2-1/2-mile walk begins at the Grafton post, 1540 13th Ave., and ends at the Cedarburg post, W57N481 Hilbert Ave. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with an official start time of 10 a.m.
It is hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary units in Grafton and Cedarburg, who have raised an estimated $90,000 over the past seven years. Past walks have supported Camp American Legion, Stars and Stripes Honor Flights, Healing Patriots and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and other veteran organizations. New Life Church and Oasis Senior Advisors are this years presenting sponsors.
Registration is $40 before Saturday and $45 the day of the walk. Veterans and children 12 and under can walk for free.
Shuttle service between the posts is provided. The walk is followed by a slideshow, lunch, beverages and music. Pledges are welcome, with prizes for those raising the highest dollar amounts. Donations are also welcome.
For information, go to www.sweat4vetswi.com, call 920-851-3610 or email sweat4vetswi@gmail.com.
The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative has assisted more than 3,000 veterans and their families in southeastern Wisconsin since 2008, with a mission to help homeless and at-risk veterans reach and maintain their highest levels of independence.
Programs meet the needs of the veterans while offering unique services to help make an impact — community education and outreach, emergency food, crisis management, home support, women veterans initiatives and Bikes for Stripes. For more information, go to www.mhvivets.org.