The cost of independence

THIENSVILLE - It might not be quite accurate to say that Thiensville village leaders were stunned by the figures they were recently given on what it would cost to operate their own full-time department. But the figures were still eye-opening, nonetheless.
The village is in the early stages of an intense fact-finding mission for a safe, affordable plan to provide consistent staffing for its fire department.
Like departments across the county and the state, the Thiensville paid-on-call model has become increasingly difficult to sustain. Changing demographics and lifestyles mean there are simply fewer men and women able to commit to dropping everything and reporting to a medical emergency or fire.
Additionally, an increasing number of the members don’t live locally.
Thiensville Fire Chief Brian Reiels said there was a time when 99% of members lived in Thiensville or Mequon. Currently, about 56% live outside of those communities. Meanwhile, the number of calls continues to increase, with more than 900 reported last year.
The Mequon Fire Department is suffering a similar fate, so in December, leaders from the city and village agreed to create a joint committee to study what a consolidated fire department would look like. At the same time, the Thiensville Village Board asked Village Administrator Colleen Landisch-Hansen to research and summarize what it might cost to operate a full-time independent Thiensville department. The board also asked for figures on the cost if the village fire department merged with Mequon’s.
Landisch-Hansen presented her findings to the village board at the Jan. 17 meeting. Using data that included salary and benefits at departments comparable in size and location, Landisch-Hansen drew up three scenarios for a full-time Thiensville department, from the low estimates to the high.
It should be stressed that the data presented are only assumptions and a peek into “what if” scenarios. Her presentation showed the following figures for annual operating costs:
- Low: $1,584,681
- Mid: $1,686,501
- High: $1,748,380
The current village levy is $2,388,167 and the current fire department budget is $411,867. The current tax rate of $7.31 per $1,000 of property value could increase to as much as $11.42, Landisch-Hansen’s study shows.
Each scenario assumes a full-time chief, three lieutenants, three firefighters/heavy equipment operators and three firefighter/paramedics, full-time paid-on-premise members, as well as some paid-on-call members.
Spending at that level would require the village to hold a referendum.
Landisch-Hansen said the figures showing the cost of a consolidated Mequon-Thiensville department are very, very preliminary and require much more research, but her study did provide a very rough annual cost of $383,767 for Thiensville in such a model.
Village President Van Mobley said he really sees only three options for the village: continue the status quo, create an independent full-time Thiensville department or merge with Mequon. Staying with the current model, he said, does not seem sustainable.
Looking at the other two options, he said the village could hire 10 or 11 full-time members on its own or help Mequon pay for, say, 30. He said the latter would clearly be more cost-effective.
He said the study showed that operating Thienville’s own full-time department would be very expensive
“We don’t invent reality, we just kind of illuminate it and then we just make our decisions, always bearing in mind that it would be great to stay the way we are now, if we had a stable, long-term cadre of volunteers,” Mobley said. “What we have to avoid is a situation where you just have a collapse, and you just can’t do your job and one of our jobs is fire protection.”
Village Trustee Rob Holyoke called the study “eye opening.” Going it alone would be expensive and a huge tax burden for village property owners, he said.
“There is no community in Wisconsin smaller than 8,000 people that has a full time department,” Holyoke said. “A referendum would be needed, as state law wouldn’t let us raise taxes without it. Would Thiensville residents say ‘yes’ to an extra $800-1,000 a year? Not sure. My heart says stay independent but my head says we should consider alternate options.”
Trustee David Lange said he has not yet formed an opinion on the best way to move forward, but said he considers this to be the most important issue he has faced in his 10 years on the board.
Lange believes municipal government has six main responsibilities: police, fire, sewer, water, roads and development. His focus now is on getting as much taxpayer input as possible.
“I have been talking about the situation regarding our Fire Department with neighbors for months and will soon be going door-to-door to get more input from them,” Lange said. “I think it's incredibly important that we get this right and do the best for the village of Thiensville and its residents and to provide the best emergency services possible.”
Trustee Kristina Eckert said that her top priority is to see the fire and emergency medical services remain at the highest level. She noted a Wisconsin Policy Forum study commissioned by all fire departments in the county earlier this year. This study showed that while it is remarkable the volunteer and paid-on-call models have worked so far, they are not sustainable given the increase in population and the number of aging residents in Ozaukee County.
“I want our community to know we have heard their comments and concerns. It may take a collaborative effort,” Eckert said. “Any solution requires an immediate investment, but at the end of the day, we all want the same thing: to feel safe.”
The joint Mequon-Thiensville committee studying a merger met for the first time this month and is still in the preliminary stages.
“There continues to be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks. It will require some give and take, but combining departments is the right thing for both communities,” Mayor John Wirth said recently. “I am confident that we will come up with a proposal that is fair for both Thiensville and Mequon, that is cost-effective and that will for the foreseeable future make both communities safer with better response times and staffing.”