CEDARBURG — Back in 1968, Rex Meinert and Jim Pipkorn were asked by the Ozaukee County Fair Board to find a bunch of boys to crash their cars at an event in a demolition derby. “Go out there and wreck stuff” was the mandate for the two friends.
“We said sure! Rex and I were one of 10 or 12 drivers who started the demolition derby that year,” Pipkorn said.
Both were eventually winners — Pipkorn took first place in 1981; Meinert won the derby near the end of his career.
On Monday, Pipkorn served as one of Meinert’s pall bearers. Meinert passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 18. He was 80 years old.
Pipkorn said the demolition derby has been held ever since that first year, save for one year during the pandemic.
“The first two years, the vehicles were owned by the fair board, stripped bare, no windows,” he said.
Later, drivers would work on their cars off track and drive them to the fairgrounds.
“But the cops put an end to that,” Pipkorn said. He added that a promoter assumed ownership in 1970 and kept it going until 1981, when Grand Motor Crash LLC, operated by the Pipkorn family, took it over.
“We both had it in our blood. We had to do it for the sound and power. We enjoyed lots of years together,” Pipkorn said.
Meinert, respectfully called the Duke of Demons, made the derby a family activity that had himself, his sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren crashing cars for 40 years.
Pipkorn and Meinert had known each other from grade school on. They were both “farmer dads.”
Later, Pipkorn said “I worked for Rex when he owned Mid-Land Tree and Lawn Service, and for a while when he was a snowmobile dealer.”
Their families have remained close. Rex’s wife is one of Pipkorn’s daughter’s godmother.
“We’ve been very close all along; we did a lot of stuff together,” Pipkorn said.
Last year at the derby, Pipkorn said that Meinert was beginning to show his age.
“He wasn’t driving vehicles anymore,” he said. Knowing his friend had wanted to get on the track one more time, Pipkorn took him out on a golf cart.
In August, Jim Pipkorn will be back overseeing the crashes and collisions during the demolition derby during this year’s Ozaukee County Fair, wishing his friend were still by his side.