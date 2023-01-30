GRAFTON — Firefighters and police responded to a house explosion on Surrey Lane in Grafton late Monday morning.
According to Grafton Fire Chief William Rice, crews were dispatched to the home shortly after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, an older couple was in the driveway, with one having suffered first and second degree burns. The other occupant was uninjured.
Next-door neighbor Bryan Fillinger, who was the one to dial 911, said he was getting ready to leave when heard a loud boom.
“I had my car started and I was literally just getting ready to leave. I was on the phone going into the garage and I heard a huge explosion,” he recalled. “I saw their siding start blowing in my yard.”
Rice believes the explosion occurred in the basement of the residence, where one of the homeowners was during the time of the incident. He added that there is no obvious cause.
“We’ve had an extensive investigation. We’ve checked all of the neighboring structures. We have We Energies now checking the area also,” Rice said. “We haven’t determined what caused the explosion and it may take a long time to figure out what it was… We won’t leave until the area is safe.”
While Rice said the first inclination is always natural gas, police confirmed that We Energies has ruled that out to be the case.
“We do not see any indication at this point that it is a natural gas problem in the neighborhood,” Rice explained. “The neighborhood is our concern right now but everything seems stable.”
Considering the amount of damage to the entire home, the chief noted that the fact the couple was able to walk after is nothing short of a miracle.
“When you have an explosion, you see different results through the years… In this case, to see the occupants walk out with what appear to be minor injuries is pretty amazing, especially when you see the damage inside,” Rice said.
When asked if there is anything people should know during the winter season, Rice responded, “I don’t think so. We have safe homes. There are many things people do in the winter, but for this right now, I don’t think anyone has anything to worry about. The main thing is if anyone were to ever smell gas, not just this neighborhood but any neighborhood, call We Energies right away or if they’re concerned, call 911 and the local fire department will come out right away.”