MADISON — An aging workforce combined with a spike in worker departures associated with nationwide employment disruption dubbed the “Great Resignation” created unprecedented levels of vacancy rates in health care professions in 2021, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2022 Health Care Workforce Report.
Increasing pressure on the state’s health care workforce driven by retirements within health care fields at the same time demand for health care by an aging population is rising — a trend referred to as the “Silver Tsunami” — has long been cited in WHA’s annual Health Care Workforce Report as a cause for concern as the state seeks to maximize worker availability, longevity and success within the industry.
Burnout among health care workers resulting from successive surges of COVID-19 cases over the past two years and escalating demand for delayed health care services has intensified a growing health care workforce shortage in the state.
The combination of the Silver Tsunami, the Great Resignation and a persistent pandemic that pushed hospital occupancy to its limit resulted in an increase in vacancies in 13 of 17 professions tracked in WHA’s Health Care Workforce Report, with seven positions registering double-digit vacancy rates.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Registered nurse vacancy rates were the highest they’ve been since 2005, leading WHA to note, “The nursing shortage has arrived.”
As the state’s health care industry seeks to attract new workers and build new capacity from within, it must also adapt to the expectations of a new, younger workforce, WHA notes, recommending collaboration among health care stakeholders in support of organizational, public and payer policies that achieve the following:
- Build public-private partnerships to “Grow Our Own” Wisconsin health care workforce;
- Promote rapid innovations to retain and recruit workers to Wisconsin’s health care workforce;
- Break down barriers to top-of-skill practice;
- Further bolster acceptance and efficient utilization of telemedicine and technology;
- Reduce regulatory burden and increase regulatory flexibility; and,
- Support care in the best setting — inpatient, outpatient or post-acute.
Preparation for the inevitable next global health emergency demands that the state also take stock of its public health infrastructure and address payer practices that impede efficient and effective health care delivery, the study noted.
To read the full report, go to https://bit.ly/36dXsdH