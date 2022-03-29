CEDARBURG - A Cedarburg couple keeps themselves and their listeners stimulated and entertained with their podcast on CPL Radio Online.
Bob and Marcia Smith host the trivia show, “The Off Ramp” which they describe as “a podcast that lets you slow down, steer clear of crazy and take a side road to sanity.”
The married couple of almost 40 years try to stump each other with questions and the listeners can try to guess along with them while having a few laughs.
“We have fun with a little marriage-humor here,” Bob said.
Bob started “The Off Ramp” on his own in 2018. He would publish old interviews he did from his days of working in commercial radio and some new ones he did with interesting individuals he knew.
But when COVID-19 hit, he decided to change it up and enlisted his wife to bring some fun into the show.
Marcia was at first uncomfortable with the idea, as she prefers writing over talking. She also has a journalism background and was a news reporter and freelance writer.
“He took me kicking and screaming,” she said.
The first few shows were not her best, said Marcia, but it didn’t take long for her to get into the swing of things.
“It’s become a great source of entertainment for both of us,” she said.
“It’s fun. I’m so glad that she agreed to do it. I didn’t think she would,” Bob said.
Bob tends to come up with interesting cerebral questions while Marcia comes up with what she describes as “absurd and arcane” questions. The couple research their questions every week and try to use very well-known, established resources for information.
“You learn a lot on our show and what we hear the most from our followers is that it’s a great time killer on the road,” Marcia said.
She added that if they get something wrong, they will hear all the way from San Francisco to Belgium about it.
Listeners of the show can also get involved by submitting trivia questions to Bob or Marcia to help them try to stump each other. The couple also gives listeners teaser questions to start off each episode.
Bob said their podcast has been heard in 31 countries this past year.
The Smith’s children, who live in California and Idaho, even listen to the podcast.
“They say it always cheers them up. It’s like being with us,” Marcia said.
Bob and Marcia are both very committed to the podcast. They still turned out episodes even when Marcia got COVID-19 and Bob had brain surgery.
“The Off Ramp” has over 125 episodes, but the couple is close to 100 episodes together. Bob and Marcia said they plan to have a big office party when they hit that milestone.
“The Off Ramp” is on CPL Radio every Monday at 7 p.m. and anywhere you listen to podcasts the next day. All episodes can also be found at www.theofframp.show. Updates about the podcast can also be found at “The Off Ramp” on Facebook.