Which perennials come to mind for fall flowers? Many would say Rudbeckia, also known as coneflowers or black-eyed Susans. Others might vote for Solidago, the Goldenrods, or the asters. My favorites, though, are plants of the genus Chelone, the turtleheads, a member of the Plantaginacae, the plantain family. Not only are the flowers showy and interesting, but the dark green foliage is attractive the entire growing season. Those of you fluent in Greek will recognize the genus Chelone as the word for tortoise, a reference to the flowers, which many say resemble the head of an open-mouthed turtle.
There are four species of Chelone, all native to eastern North America and generally found in moist to wet woodlands or on streambanks. Chelone cuthbertii is native to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
Chelone glabra, white turtlehead, has the largest geographical range of the turtleheads. It is found from Georgia to Newfoundland and west to Manitoba and Mississippi. This native species can be found throughout Wisconsin. David Leider of Hoffie Nursery, Union, Ill., discovered a unique form of this species in his nursery. It has dark red stems and narrow, dark green leaves. Appropriately, he named it “Leiderhosen.” I obtained a plant of this cultivar recently and have planted it next to the species for observation and comparison. Thus far, I have not been disappointed.
Chelone obliqua, the purple turtlehead, has purple to red flowers and has established itself in a few counties of Wisconsin. An unusual fact about this species is that it is a tetraploid in its native habitat in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tetraploid means that it has twice the normal number of chromosomes. In its other native range, from Tennessee to Arkansas and Michigan or on the Atlantic coastal plain from South Carolina to Maryland, it is a hexaploid, meaning that it has three times the normal chromosome number. All other Chelone species have the normal diploid number found in two sets of chromosomes.
Similar in appearance to Chelone obliqua is Chelone lyonii, the pink turtlehead, which is native to the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Carolinas and Tennessee. Despite the southern provenance, hardiness is more than adequate for both species. I’m not sure about the hardiness of Chelone cuthbertii, since it is not available from Northern nursery sources, but the other three species have thrived in my garden for many years.
Turtleheads grow to a height of 2 to 4 feet and prefer full sun or light shade. If it is too shady, stems will be thin and tend to not support the flowers and foliage. In part shade, pinch the stem tips in the spring to help maintain a smaller, bushier plant.
Though turtleheads prefer moist soil, temporary droughts are not a problem for established plants. The flowers are pale yellow to white in Chelone glabra and pink and purple in Chelone obliqua and Chelone lyonii. The flowers attract bumblebees, butterflies and hummingbirds and the foliage is resistant to deer browsing. No serious pest or disease problems affect the plant. Chelone will spread slowly by rhizomes.
Foliage is an attractive dark green to almost purple in some cultivars. Especially dark foliage is found on the cultivar Chelone lyonii “hot lips.” This 2-to-3-foot plant has richer pink flowers than its parent, a bronze green to dark green foliage, and red stems. My plant is growing nicely in full sun on a site that is often flooded in the spring but dry in the summer.
Chelone glabra has sturdy upright stems to about three feet. It does not spread laterally as rapidly as Chelone obliqua and Chelone lyonii. Leaves are a glossy green. In my garden, it blooms before my other species and cultivars of turtleheads. A cultivar of Chelone obliqua that I grow is called “Tiny Tortuga,” tortuga being the Spanish word for turtle. It is a 12-to-16-inch plant that has dark green leaves and dark pink flowers. I also grow the species Chelone lyonii but prefer the cultivars “Tiny Tortuga” and “Hot Lips” because of their more compact size and greater tendency to stay in bounds.
Use Chelone in a bog garden, periphery of a water garden, or edge of a wet woodland. The flowers also work well in fresh cut flower arrangements. Propagation is easily accomplished by division of the plant. After a few years, your plant can readily be shared with fellow gardeners. Chelone should be part of everyone’s garden.
Cedarburg resident Glenn Herold was professor of horticulture at Illinois Central College, East Peoria, IL from 1979 to 2011. He earned his BS in biology and MS in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Currently he holds memberships in the Midwest Regional Hosta Society, American Hosta Society, American Conifer Society, The Maple Society, Wisconsin Woody Plant Society, and Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society. Anyone with questions or comments, can email Glenn at PlantmanGlenn@gmail.com.
Additional articles on plants and gardening can be found on my blog: https://TheCottageGardener53012.Wordpress.com.