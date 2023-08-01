CEDARBURG — It’s that favorite time of year — Ozaukee County Fair time!
One of the last free fairs in the Midwest, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors entertainment and exhibitions since 1859.
Traditional fair entertainment such as live music, truck and tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4-H and livestock exhibitions and judging and kids entertainment — fairgoers will find it all.
But Jamie Nevins, a member of the Board of Directors for the Ozaukee County Fair, hinted that there will be some new events for fairgoers this year, “free entertainment that’s just a little bit different.”
The Board of Directors spend all year meeting and planning for the fair, trying to envision additions that will keep the lineup fresh while still honoring the elements of the fair that make it so beloved.
“We have a large board that, beside just being part of the fair, a lot of us are involved in many other parts of the community through 4-H or through our jobs, we’re always out in the community going to different things and events,” said Chrissy Curran, a member of the Fair Board of Directors who is the chairwoman of the Entertainment Committee.
Artists with Hot Glass Academy, a mobile art craft, sculpture, entertainment and educational provider, will be demonstrating the fine art of glassblowing with a twist, from glass figurines to large serving platters.
“I think a lot of these would be nice decorative pieces that you can have in your home that have a nice backstory as to how it was made, where it was made — a little bit of Ozaukee County in your house‚” Nevins said.
Making a comeback from last year is McCade’s Joyride Car Show, which will be held Sunday at the grandstand. Like last year’s show, which was all but rained out, the event is open to all makes and models of cars, bikes and trucks and is free to attend.
“We’re really hoping this year, weather permitting, we have a great turnout,” Nevins said.
All proceeds from entry fees benefit the Farm Neighbors Care Campaign, an initiative of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation that supports the mental health of farmers.
Anyone with a vehicle can enter the show. Entry fee is $20. Enter the fairgrounds through the south fate entrance and follow the signs for the show. The event will feature trophies, prizes, beer and a whole lot of room for an awesome show. There will be trophies in four classes: late model, classic model, truck and bike. Goodie Bags & dash plaques will be available.
The event was introduced to fairgoers last year, but the weather didn't cooperate.
In addition, many old favorites and new experiences will take place at this year's fair. The fireworks display, sponsored by Cedar Valley Cheese Store, Rainbow Valley Rides and Fireworks Country, will begin at dusk on Wednesday.
Truck and tractor pulls will take place Wednesday and Thursday in the grandstand. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the events beginning at 7 p.m. The Grand Motor Crash LLC Demolition Derby, sponsored by Exacto Spring Corporation, on Friday and Saturday, begins at 6:30 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.
On the last day of the fair, plan to attend the “Come As You Are” church service at 9:30 a.m. in the 4-H Expo.
4-H events will take place beginning at noon: 4H Key Awards are at noon in the 4-H Expo; 4-H Foundation Scholarships are awarded at 12:30 p.m.; Miss Ozaukee 4-H will be named at 1 p.m; the Hot Glass Academy — Glass Art Auction will take place at 3 p.m.; the Chainsaw Carving Auction will begin in the Chainsaw Area at 4 p.m.
For the kids Daily activities include Nick’s Kids at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Nick’s Barnyard Adventure Show at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Lew E the Clown at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; and Princesses and Superheroes at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Half Twisted-Half Knot Whole Fun Balloon Entertainment, sponsored by Kirchhayn Country Club, will be creating balloon sculptures from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Exhibit buildings open Wednesday at noon and are open through 10 a.m. through Saturday and until 6 p.m. Sunday.
A change in parking New this year, daily parking is available only at the south lot (GATE #1) and cost is $10 per vehicle before 4 p.m. and $15 after 4 p.m. Daily parking passes are sold only at the lot entrance during the fair (they are not available online or in advance). Payment is by credit card only.
There will be no longer be general parking in the north lot, That is reserved for handicapped parking. Nevins said the south lot rarely fills up, there should be amble parking.
There are several parking options for fair-goers:
- A five-day weekly parking pass which provides customers with daily entrance into the general parking lot on the south end of the grounds. This pass does not guarantee a parking spot in the situation that the lot is full.
- Reserved Parking Pass, which provides customers with a specific reserved spot to park each day of fair (limited number of passes available for sale).
- Camper parking — only available for Fair exhibitors described further below.
For a full schedule of activities at the Ozaukee County Fair, visit www.ozaukeecountyfair.com.