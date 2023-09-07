CEDARBURG — The Greater Cedarburg Foundation will host its annual Community Gala on Saturday, Oct. 7, with a visit to the Rivoli Movie Theatre, followed by cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, and entertainment at the Cedarburg Cultural Center.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can walk across the street to the Rivoli for a close-up tour, camaraderie and short presentation. Complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers will be served at each location. Entertainment and dinner will begin at the Cedarburg Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be catered by From Scratch Catering.
Businesses providing financial support for the gala include:
- Signature sponsors: Port Washington State Bank, Answerport and Olsen’s Piggly Wiggly
- Bar sponsor: Stevens Dental Clinic
- Venue sponsor: Levy & Levy Law
- Patron sponsors: Newman Chevrolet, Advantus, LaBudde Group, Pioneer Pet Products/Smart Cat, HSA — Herkowski Stickler & Associates, Digital Edge Copy and Print Centers, Raffel Systems and Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin.
The GCF board is also seeking additional sponsorships and auction items.
Tickets are available for $135 per person or $1,000 for a reserved table of eight people. Tickets can be purchased on the GCF website at www.cedarburgfoundation.com. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Sept. 25.
For more information, call 262-204-7387.