THIENSVILLE — The Thiensville Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle entries that occurred Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.
According to the police, the targeted vehicles were parked on West Freistadt Road, Grand Avenue, Williamsburg Drive, South Highland Avenue and Riverview Drive. The vehicles that were entered were unlocked at the time.
The department said that change, sunglasses, documents and personal property were a few items that were taken.
“Crimes such as this are crimes of opportunity,” according to the department. “Thieves simply pull on the door handles of parked vehicles. If they find that the vehicle is unlocked, they make entry and help themselves to the valuable property that is located inside. If the thief finds that the door is locked, they typically move on until they find another unlocked vehicle.”
The department notes that the most effective way for residents to prevent their valuables from being stolen is by not keeping valuables inside their vehicle in the first place.
“Keeping valuables out of plain view and keeping the vehicle’s doors locked is also an effective way to deter this type of theft,” the department added.
This investigation is still active. Anyone with information should not hesitate to call the department — which has patrol officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week — at 262-242-2100.