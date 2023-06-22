THIENSVILLE — Community members are invited to come shop at the Thiensville Village Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Clothing, furniture and home décor, toys, books and much more will be available via individual sales at dozens of homes throughout the village.
“The annual Thiensville Rummage Sale is always a lot of fun,” Thiensville Business Association Executive Director Rob Kos said. “We have 26 homes holding sales in a 1-square-mile area, so there are lots of treasures to be found. It is always held the Saturday before Family Fun Before The Fourth.”
To view all of the locations, go to https://bit.ly/42Qx2WL. Copies of the map can also be picked up at Port Washington State Bank in Thiensville or at Thiensville Village Hall.