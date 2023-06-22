THIENSVILLE — Drivers who had a trickier time navigating through the village during the last two months no longer need to worry, as primary construction on the new water main has wrapped and lanes are open.
The water main, which began construction in early April, was installed along Freistadt Road, from Williamsburg Drive to Main Street, and along Main Street, from approximately 150 feet north of Riverview Drive to the North Side of 305 N. Main St.
The improvements, which required some trenching in the streets, were designed to minimize the amount of excavations and inconveniences for drivers.
“The project is ahead of schedule and under budget,” Director of Community Services/Public Works Andy LaFond said, noting that a punch list and center line painting is all the work that remains. “We are thrilled that the road will be open for the upcoming Family Fun Before the Fourth parade.”
The project is the next necessary phase in the tax incremental district No. 2 project plan, which was adopted by the Village Board in September 2020 and created the Thiensville Crossing district.
“Municipal water supply is a key factor in spurring redevelopment,” LaFond told the News Graphic in April. “The village of Thiensville is not mandating that existing properties connect to the water main after it is installed. The Mequon water utility in the village is a voluntary utility.”