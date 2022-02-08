GRAFTON - Two suspects are still at large after attempting to steal an ATM machine from a Grafton bank by pulling it behind a stolen truck.
The Ozaukee County Dispatch Center was alerted to the incident at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday from an internal alarm in the ATM machine at Cornerstone Community Bank, 2090 Wisconsin Ave., according to a Grafton Police Department press release. Responding Grafton police officers found the ATM stolen and tire marks in the grass nearby.
A review of video surveillance showed two unknown subjects arrive in a red pickup truck and attempt to forcibly enter the ATM with a tool, which was unsuccessful, according to the press release.
“The actors then struck the ATM with the vehicle to dislodge it from its base before attaching the ATM to the truck with chains,” the press release said.
The truck left southbound through the parking lot and out of view of the bank camera. Meanwhile, a nearby resident called the Dispatch Center to report a truck with no lights on, towing a trailer without wheels in the area of Green Bay Road and Lakefield Road.
An Ozaukee Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of the truck nearby, but it was determined to be unrelated. A Grafton officer in the area, however, found the stolen truck and ATM in the front yard of a home near Green Bay and Hamilton roads in the town of Cedarburg.
With the assistance of the Glendale Police Department’s K9 Unit and the Ozaukee County Drone Team, officers searched the area for several hours, but did not locate the suspects.
An investigation determined that no money was taken from the ATM, according to the press release. The pickup truck was reported stolen in the city of Milwaukee.
The Grafton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the matter and process the evidence located.
Anyone with additional information, doorbell video footage or who observed anything suspicious in the area, is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Cline at 262-375-5320, extension 819 or submit an anonymous tip to TIP411 by texting 847411 keyword OZSO and your tip.