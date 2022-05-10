"This is something out of a nightmare"

GRAFTON - As soon as he got on the track, he knew something wasn't right.
It was Saturday, April 9, the second day of instruction at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, Ill., and 14-year-old Ethan Alexander was excited to get behind the wheel of his brand-new racecar. Even at his tender age, the freshman at Grafton High School is an old hand at racing - he's “grown up at the track,” he said, thanks to the influence of his dad, SCCA champion Mike Alexander.
Ethan Alexander has been racing in one form or another since the age of 7, when he began competitive go-karting. As his skills on the track improved, he moved up to automotive road racing, even managing to nab a few sponsorship deals.
In December of 2021, after months of work and saving, Alexander and his dad purchased his first racecar. They had been working on the car every night in preparation for race season.
The weekend class at Blackhawk Farms was the first time Alexander was able to get behind the wheel of his car. But as soon as he got onto the track, he smelled gas.
“That’s not good, but I figured, well, since we just filled up gas, maybe I overfilled it a little too much and I’m just smelling it,” said Alexander. “After doing a couple laps it started getting bad and I started getting super, super loose - I was going around the corner sideways.”
Then he felt the heat.
“My arm starts to get really hot,” Alexander recalled. “I look to my right, and I’m engulfed in flames. I’m literally on fire.”
Alexander’s mother Linda was watching from the opposite side of the track.
“When I saw him come around the corner I could tell something was wrong,” she said. “Just as he whizzed past me, flames started to come out from the right side of the car and I immediately started praying and running down the track. I could only see a huge plume of black smoke and all I could think was, "Dear God, please help him get out safely."
Since Alexander was in the middle of a straightaway when he noticed the fire, he was not near fire personnel. So he pulled over near a puddle and his safety training kicked in. He managed to activate the fire suppression system and remove the restraints so he could exit the car.
“This is something out of a nightmare,” he said. “I would never expect this to happen to me.”
“As I got closer and could finally see him standing at the side of the track with the safety workers, my heart exploded with gratitude and relief,” said Linda Alexander. “Watching the huge flames as the car burned and later seeing the damage to Ethan's driver's suit, I know it was a true miracle that he wasn't injured in any way.”
Alexander still isn’t sure why it took fire personnel so long to reach the car, but in the end, it was a near-total loss. He had no choice but to watch it burn.
“Being 14 and watching my dream of racing just literally going down in flames,” he said. “And just the heat, and black smoke that covered the sky and made it dark. It was just... it was like a big shadow over the entire area.”
But Alexander has decided to view this as a learning experience. Most of the car was destroyed in the fire, but the chassis, brakes and motor were salvageable.
“We’re definitely going to learn from this,” he said. “When these kinds of things happen, there’s not much you can do about it. It’s out of your control. We’re pretty much going to take this lesson, and for me, it’s a learning experience of how cars work. Now we completely have this car taken apart, and I’m learning all the different parts of the car and what each part does. We’re going to use this experience to double-check everything more before we go out.”
Alexander is no stranger to hard work - he started his own lawn mowing business two summers before to save for the initial purchase of the car. Now back to square one, he’s gotten a part-time job and is working to save money to rebuild the car, and his family has started a GoFundMe to support his efforts.
“We are so incredibly proud to watch Ethan take a devastating event and work hard to turn it into a positive event in his life,” said Linda Alexander. “He believes this accident happened for a reason and has a desire to use this experience for his own personal growth, as well as for giving back.”
Alexander estimates that, once he gets the money to rebuild the car, he could be back on the track within a few months. And while it’s hard to wait, he’s choosing to be grateful that the car was the only thing damaged in the fire.
“When we were driving home, I just felt like this definitely happened for some sort of reason,” he said. “There has to have been a reason. I’m supposed to learn something from this and turn it to good.”
Alexander’s GoFundMe can be viewed at https://gofund.me/68caa44c.