TOWN OF CEDARBURG — First responders were called to a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, with three individuals transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Brad Arndt of the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle was traveling west on Highway 60 around 1:15 p.m., when it slowed down to turn south onto Horns Corners Road. It was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing it to be pushed into the eastbound Highway 60 lane, where it was hit again by a car traveling in that lane. Flight For Life was originally called but was canceled when responders noticed the individual’s injuries did not warrant one.
Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz of the Cedarburg Fire Department said his department transported two individuals — one to a local hospital and the other to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The Grafton Fire Department transported one patient to a local hospital. Vahsholtz said the patients were in “stable and good conditions.”
Large debris was cleaned up by the Cedarburg Fire Department and Ozaukee County Emergency Management.