Three-legged therapy dog in training to get a prosthetic leg

GRAFTON - A three-legged therapy dog in training will be getting a prosthetic leg thanks to the community raising funds.
Trilogy is being trained through Partners with Paws Service Dogs, an organization with a goal to raise and train service dogs to assist disabled individuals in order to improve their quality of life. He was born with just three legs.
The fundraiser set up by Partners with Paws raised over $2,200, surpassing its $2,000 goal.
The 1-year-old pup is being cared for by the family of Brenda Stielow, a family and consumer education teacher at Grafton High School. They co-own Trilogy with Mya Masse, president of Partners with Paws.
“We were so excited to get to $1,000 and then when it kept going up, we just couldn’t believe it,” Stielow said. “We were so very excited and beyond grateful to everyone who donatedÊ to help us reach our goal of $2,000.”
Stielow said that now he is fully grown, a prosthetic leg would help keep his joints healthy longer and help him get around a lot easier.
“It is so heartwarming to know that we are going to make Trilogy’s life a lot easier and healthier for him,” she said.
The next step for Trilogy is to get a casting for his prosthetic leg; Masse is working with Bionic Pets, which offers orthotic and prosthetic devices for animals.
The fundraiser is still open for donations. Stielow said the extra money raised will go towards getting Trilogy an orthopedic bed, an orthopedic pad for a kennel, vaccines and other future expenses.
Trilogy visits schools, but needs more training before he is able to go into hospitals and nursing homes. Stielow said he has about another year left of training but it depends on how he adapts to his prosthetic leg.
Those interested can meet Trilogy and the Stielow family at the Great Lakes Pet Exposition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. For more information, visit www.petexpomilwaukee.com.
To help with Trilogy’s future expenses, visit https://bit.ly/40t57Mv. Partners with Paws Service Dogs is always looking for volunteers to work at various events and help with puppy raising and training. For more information, visit partnerswithpawsservicedogs.org.