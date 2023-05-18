Rotary Music Festival organizers, from left, Layton Olsen and Cindy Petted are pictured with Terri Haas, representing Ozaukee Bank’s Gift to the Future, the lead sponsor of the event. Proceeds are used for student scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at dcitickets.showare.com.
CEDARBURG — The grandstand at the Cedarburg High School athletic field will be filled with drum and bugle corps fans on Monday, July 3, when the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary holds its 23rd annual Rotary Music Festival.
Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will feature performances by six world and open class drum and bugle corps starting at 7 p.m.
