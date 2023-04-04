Candidates vying to replace Bushee in District 2 - 0

Jan Druetzler-Katz (left) and Kelly Tolocko (right) are vying for the District 2 seat on the Mequon Common Council.

For the first time since 2017, Mequon's Common Council District 2 will see a new member representative, after Alderman Glenn Bushee said he would not seek another term.

In Tuesday's general election, Kelly Tolocko earned 684 votes or 52.9% while Jan Druetzler Katz had 597 votes or 46.2%

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Kelly Tolocko68252.9%
Jan Druetzler Katz59746.2%
Write-ins100.8%
Total Votes1,291 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

