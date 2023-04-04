For the first time since 2017, Mequon's Common Council District 2 will see a new member representative, after Alderman Glenn Bushee said he would not seek another term.
In Tuesday's general election, Kelly Tolocko earned 684 votes or 52.9% while Jan Druetzler Katz had 597 votes or 46.2%
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Kelly Tolocko
|682
|52.9%
|Jan Druetzler Katz
|597
|46.2%
|Write-ins
|10
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|1,291
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
