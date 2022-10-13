Town Center safety upgrades coming next year

MEQUON — Mequon city officials are hoping to approve a bid before the end of the year, allowing work to begin next year on critical safety features in the Town Center.
At its meeting last month, the Common Council approved amending the contract with its safety consultant, R.H. Batterman & Co. for an additional amount not to exceed $50,240.
City leaders have been working toward the safety improvements for at least two years. The heart of the Town Center is teeming with activity in the few short blocks of Mequon Road between Cedarburg Road and Buntrock Avenue. There are retail centers, the Mequon Public Market, Foxtown Brewery, apartments and a new multi-use development under construction. Making the improvements so critical is the fact the Ozaukee Interurban Trail crosses through the middle of it all, bringing hundreds of cyclists and pedestrians through daily.
And just feet from the trail is the Union Pacific Railroad line.
Since approving the original contract with Batterman in November 2020, the city has run into numerous speed bumps. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which owns Mequon Road — also known as State Highway 57 — initially opposed a number of the city’s redesign features.
The city has proposed a Danish crossing that calls for a number of traffic-calming measures, including adding a stoplight on Mequon Road at both Weston Drive and Buntrock Avenue, a widened sidewalk west to Weston Drive, narrowed auxiliary lanes, a flashing beacon signage at the crossing, a dynamic speed board, decorative fencing and landscaping within the median and a speed limit reduction.
Lundeen told council members last month that her staff worked “long and hard” with the Department of Transportation and were able to accomplish the majority of the city’s goals.
Several aldermen emphasized the public’s interest in this and expressed a sense of urgency for the work to begin.
“It would be nice to get some shovels in the ground starting next summer,” Alderman Brian Parrish said.
Lundeen said the projects should be completed by the end of 2023, with work beginning in the spring.
Alderman Rob Strzelczyk asked if there was any way to expedite the project. Lundeen said that they have “certainly asked.”
“I think we are on the best schedule that is practical for what the expectations are, given the regulatory approvals” Lundeen said.
Mayor Andrew Nerbun said the city needed to complete the plans so that there is an accurate document of record “They are close, but they are not complete,” he said. The additional costs the council approved will include paying for corridor lighting, gateway signage and cemetery and retaining wall fencing.
Lundeen said she is waiting for an updated design, which she will put on the city’s website when available.