The Town of Cedarburg reported that refuse collection was delayed today due to a fire in the hopper area of the refuse truck. The fire started when a refuse cart was collected with prohibited items in it. The driver of the truck was uninjured while fighting the fire until the Cedarburg Fire Department arrived.
As a reminder, below is a list of items (per the Town Refuse Policy) that should NOT be disposed of in your refuse carts:
- Wood used in a fireplace or pit
- Charcoal, Ash or embers of any kind (Even if you think they are not hot, these items can burn for days after you think they have been extinguished)
- Electrical items like microwaves, toasters, toaster ovens, T.V.’s or any other item that uses electricity, batteries (larger than AA, AAA, C cell). These items should be recycled properly either at the Town Hall or other recycling facilities in the area.
- Hazardous waste
- Toxic waste
- Chemicals
- Explosives or ammunition
- Drain or waste oil or flammable liquids
- Liquid paint
- Liquid wastes (i.e., cooking oils).
- Branches, sticks, logs, leaves, grass clippings, or garden waste
- Animal or human wastes
- Medical waste
- Building waste
- Stumps
- Boulders, dirt and similar wastes
- Sawdust and similar wastes
If you have questions call the Town of Cedarburg at 262-377-4509.