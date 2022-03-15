The Town of Cedarburg reported that refuse collection was delayed today due to a fire in the hopper area of the refuse truck. The fire started when a refuse cart was collected with prohibited items in it. The driver of the truck was uninjured while fighting the fire until the Cedarburg Fire Department arrived.

As a reminder, below is a list of items (per the Town Refuse Policy) that should NOT be disposed of in your refuse carts:

  1. Wood used in a fireplace or pit
  2. Charcoal, Ash or embers of any kind (Even if you think they are not hot, these items can burn for days after you think they have been extinguished)
  3. Electrical items like microwaves, toasters, toaster ovens, T.V.’s or any other item that uses electricity, batteries (larger than AA, AAA, C cell). These items should be recycled properly either at the Town Hall or other recycling facilities in the area.
  4. Hazardous waste
  5. Toxic waste
  6. Chemicals
  7. Explosives or ammunition
  8. Drain or waste oil or flammable liquids
  9. Liquid paint
  10. Liquid wastes (i.e., cooking oils).
  11. Branches, sticks, logs, leaves, grass clippings, or garden waste
  12. Animal or human wastes
  13. Medical waste
  14. Building waste
  15. Stumps
  16. Boulders, dirt and similar wastes
  17. Sawdust and similar wastes

If you have questions call the Town of Cedarburg at 262-377-4509.