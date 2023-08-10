TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The town of Cedarburg recently completed a technology upgrade to modernize the Town Yard and make it more accessible for residents. This included the installation of a new access card reader, security camera system and all signage throughout the Town Yard.
These improvements will allow Town residents access to the Town Yard without stopping inside Town Hall to “check in.”
The Town Board approved a fee for access to the Town Yard to cover maintenance of the gate, security system and software. The board considered fees of surrounding Ozaukee County communities that have transitioned to a similar access system.
The initial fee is $35, which will allow access through Dec. 31, 2024. The renewal fee will begin on Jan. 1, 2025. Cards will be available for purchase at Town Hall beginning Aug. 14. Residents will complete a one-page application, pay the fee and be issued a card on the spot. Cards would then become active on Sept. 18.
The new system will expand hours to seven days a week, yearround. New hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 1 through Sept. 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 through April 30. Inclement weather may result in Yard closure.
The best way for residents to be aware of closure is to sign up for eNotify on the Town website. A notice will be sent via E-notify when closure occurs.
Cameras have been added to provide additional safety and security of the Town facilities and equipment.
Residents will still be able to bring scrap metal, appliances (washing machines, freezers, refrigerators), flat pack cardboard, oil, grass clippings, garden waste and leaves. Tires will now be accepted for no charge (limit eight per year per residence).
Electronics (TVs, computer monitors, etc.) and car batteries will no longer be accepted at the Town Yard. As an alternative, electronics are accepted twice per year during the Cedarburg Light and Water recycling event that is held at the Ozaukee County fairgrounds. This event is open to all Ozaukee County Residents. The next event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23.
There is no change to hazardous waste disposal, which occurs at the Ozaukee County Clean Sweep in spring each year. Residents can also dispose of hazardous waste and electronics at the Veolia facility in Port Washington at 1275 Mineral Springs Drive on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Town website and click on the “Town Yard” button on the homepage.