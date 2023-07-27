CEDARBURG — There have been a lot of rankings by many different sources extolling the beauty of Cedarburg’s downtown. Now, a travel website in North Carolina has put it very high on its list of scenic communities.
North Carolina Travel Guides this month released a list of the 120 most picturesque small towns in America. It ranked Cedarburg second in the country.
“With a beautiful preserved historic downtown where a lot of charming buildings can be seen, the town of Cedarburg makes for the second most picturesque town in America. From gorgeous wineries to stunning nature to historic sights, the beauty of the town will surprise you. One of the town’s stunning highlights that one shouldn’t miss out on is The Covered Bridge,” according to the survey.
According to the website, a team of travel experts at North Carolina Travel Guides compared 500 small towns. They looked at search trends, popularity with photographers and popularity for photography with the general public to determine the small towns that “are an absolute must-see and that one shouldn’t miss out on this summer.”
Fredericksburg, Texas was ranked the most picturesque small town in America. Only one other Wisconsin community, Lake Geneva, made the list, at number 87.
To see the complete survey and results, go to https://tinyurl.com/yck6888c.