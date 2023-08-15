MEQUON — The Trinity Freistadt Historical Site is hosting an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the grounds, 11856 W. Church Place on the west side of Mequon.
There will be sandwiches available to purchase or visitors may bring their own picnic lunch to enjoy. They are invited to wander through the 12 historic buildings and even watch a blacksmith in action.
There are also three new exhibits for 2023: “It is Written: a Short History of Writing and Print,” “Tie One On: How Grandma Showed her Love through Cooking” and “Vintage Toys.”