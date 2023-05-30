CEDARBURG — Lasata Senior Living Campus is hosting a training session for trishaw drivers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the senior living campus on Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg. Trishaws are a type of battery-operated rickshaw in which seniors are driven around the neighborhood and beyond.
The estimated two-hour-long sessions will include classroom and field training. Indoors, volunteers hear about the special nuances of working with seniors, including what to do in an emergency. Residents from all three facilities on the campus — the independent, assisted living and nursing home — participate in the trishaw program, including those with mild dementia.
Volunteers will learn how to operate the bikes, with help from two Cedarburg police officers. No superhuman skills are needed to pedal two seniors around town. People of any skill level can easily operate the electric-assist bikes. Training will include stints as a pedaler and a rider.
Anyone interested in attending training can call Mary Mastronardo at 262-512-2804 or mmastronardo@co.ozaukee.wi.us.