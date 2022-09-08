Two semi-truck drivers are dead after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in the town of Belgium, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's department, a northbound semi-truck left the roadway, entered the southbound lanes of I-43 and struck a southbound semi about three-tenths of a mile south of Sandy Beach Road.
Both vehicles sustained severe damage. Both drivers died at the scene.
As a result of the crash cleanup and investigation, I-43 will remain closed until further notice. Follow the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Department Facebook page for further updates on the reopening of I-43.
These are the third and fourth traffic fatalities on I-43 in the county since Aug. 17.
Kevin Mason of West Bend was driving northbound on I-43 south of Highway 60 on Aug. 23 when he apparently drifted into a crash cushion that was installed due to construction on the freeway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Mason’s truck flipped onto its roof, and he died at the scene. Jeffrey Petersen II died Aug. 17 when his vehicle rear-ended the back of a semi-truck while traveling southbound on I-43 at Lakefield Road in the town of Grafton.
Many agencies assisted on the scene including Port Washington Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Mequon Police Department, Belgium Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Cedarburg Emergency Management, Ozaukee County Hwy. Dept., and Lansers Towing.
There is no information about the drivers' identities at this time.