BELGIUM — There was still no sign Monday afternoon of a woman who went missing while paddle boarding on the Harrington Beach State Park shore of Lake Michigan last Wednesday.
Underwater sonar searches were conducted and a large area of the lake between Harrington Beach and Kohler-Andrae State Park — where the woman’s life vest was found — have been mapped, said Ozaukee County Undersheriff Marshall Hermann. “The search was unsuccessful,” he said. “We will continue throughout the week to conduct several more searches including underwater sonar searches.”
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said Friday that their search has now transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery.
The 49-year-old woman is not from Ozaukee County, though sheriff’s officials have not released her name or where she is from. They said she went to Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to paddle board.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday about a missing subject.
They searched throughout the night for the woman, who is described as approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 140 pounds, wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts with a white stripe and a green one-piece swimsuit underneath.
It was reported that she was wearing a black life jacket flotation device. That life jacket was found Thursday afternoon in the water off the shore of Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County — more than 16 miles north of Harrington Beach.
“The life jacket was confirmed by the family to belong to the missing subject on Lake Michigan,” according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.
The woman’s paddle board was located in Sheboygan County Thursday morning on the lakeshore in Holland, between the two state parks.
The paddle she was using also remains missing. The paddle is described as a single stand-up paddle board paddle, with a black handle, silver shaft and black paddle blade, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It was originally reported that the paddle had an orange handle, but the family has since confirmed it is black.
Sheriff’s officials are requesting that any homeowners who live along Lake Michigan between the cities of Sheboygan and Port Washington check their properties and shoreline for signs of the missing subject.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.