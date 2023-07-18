MEQUON — Following its first-ever cannonball competition on Saturday, the Mequon Community Pool will host a cardboard boat race at noon July 29, when attendees can test their building skills to see if their boat can beat out the other contestants.
In addition to the upcoming event, below is the pool’s food truck schedule for this week, weather permitting:
- Wednesday: Go Nutz Donutz, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: Chick-fil-A Food Truck, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: BBQ @ the Pool with Smokin’ C’s & Yummy Bones, noon to 7 p.m.