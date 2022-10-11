OZAUKEE COUNTY — It’s nowhere near big-city levels, but an uptick here in the number of people commonly referred to as panhandlers has more people in Ozaukee County asking what can be done, including some elected officials.
At times, there have been reports to police and to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County of people clutching cardboard signs and asking for money near popular stores in Grafton and Cedarburg.
“I don’t have the number of calls we have received regarding the panhandlers, however I would say, at most, once per week we receive a call or see them in the community,” Grafton Police Public Information’s Officer Patrick Brock said. “We often receive these calls for service at Grafton Commons during the weekends where there is a higher amount of slow moving traffic.”
Brock added that the people involved are typically playing a musical instrument and have a collection bucket for money.
“They tend to be around here. I’ve seen them selling flowers over there,” Costco employee Miguel Garcia said, pointing toward the corner parking lot located in the Grafton Commons.
In Cedarburg, a family has been seen sitting on the corner of Washington Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, prompting some to call police.
“We’ve had five calls regarding panhandling since July 29 at that location,” Cedarburg Police Captain Joseph Kell said. “In the past, it was not nearly as frequent, but getting three calls about it in the span of those days (Sept. 8 through Sept. 13), yeah, there is an uptake in it.”
In Mequon, panhandling has not been a big issue. “This is not a problem in Mequon that we have to deal with,” Mequon Police Operations Captain John Hoell said.
For others, though, there has been a balance of looking at what laws are on the books while educating people about the resources available.
Grafton does not have a panhandling ordinance, though they do have a soliciting one that requires permitting for sales of services or merchandise, door to door. However, the actions of those involved with panhandling do not fit the soliciting ordinance.
“There are traffic laws that may affect their activities if they are found along the roadway, however, they are typically not in the village,” Brock said.
The same goes for Cedarburg, as Kell pointed out that the city does not have a panhandling ordinance. “They have a right to be there,” Kell said.
And while there was a discussion during the Cedarburg Common Council’s Sept. 26 meeting about the possibility of creating an ordinance, the Council decided to not pursue establishing one, as City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said they felt panhandling didn't seem like a huge concern at this time and that it wasn’t happening on a regular basis.
However, the Cedarburg Police Department could step in if panhandlers were blocking sidewalks or stopping vehicles.
“But when they start obstructing the sidewalks or the streets, that’s when we address it,” Kell added. “That’s why we went there (Washington Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard), because people were coming out to the roadway to retrieve whatever objects were given to them from cars.”
There are a number of reasons why people panhandle, but in most cases, they’re experiencing extreme poverty and lack one or more basic needs such as housing, food or healthcare.
“We want to ensure that when a household is in crisis, that they get connected with Family Promise for homelessness prevention, Family Sharing for food and clothing, and the Adult Literacy Center for language services and job assistance,” Ozaukee Family Sharing Executive Director Julie Hoover said, also sharing that they have had several calls about families asking for money near a large retailer in Saukville.
“I’m glad people have wanted to help when they’ve seen the families,” Hoover added. “We are fortunate to have a lot of resources available and to be in a community that cares.” Since Family Sharing is working with the police departments and other agencies, Hoover said it’s best for community members to reach out to one of them rather than trying to address the issue themselves or by giving cash to people. The Grafton Police Department keeps boxes of food on hand, as well as information about contacting Family Sharing.