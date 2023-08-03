MEQUON — The Parkinson Disease Support Group will meet from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Newcastle Place in the Community Room, 12600 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon.
The presenter will be Mary Wood, a certified Parkinson’s exercise and urban poling instructor. Urban poling has many researched benefits including off loading painful joints, improving balance, elevating mood and decreasing depression. It provides a full body workout and enhanced posture.
This meeting will be an opportunity to learn how to use the poles and experience walking with them.
Each meeting begins with movement guided by Patrick Gilbertson, director of Community Life Services at Newcastle Place. Meetings are facilitated by Gail Johnson, Sharon Kailas, and Bonnie Barr Meetings are free and open to anyone. The group meets the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call Johnson with questions at 414-354-2112.