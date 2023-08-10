OZAUKEE COUNTY — Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service updates income eligibility guidelines for meals served at schools and day care programs, based on federal poverty levels.
The income guidelines began July 1 and will remain in effect until June 30, 2024. The guidelines apply to student eligibility for free and reduced-price school meals offered through the National School Lunch or School Breakfast programs and milk offered through the Special Milk Program, as well as to reimbursement for meals served in day care centers and family child care homes participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Below are the guidelines for household size and annual income that a family must be at or below to qualify:
- Family of one: $18,954 for a free meal; between $18,954.01 and $26,973 for reduced price
- Two: $25,636; between $25,636.01 and $36,482
- Three: $32,318; between $32,318.01 and $45,991
- Four: $39,000 between $39,000.01 and $55,500
- Five: $45,682; between $45,682.01 and $65,009
- Six: $52,364; between $52,364.01 and $74,518
- Seven: $59,046; between $59,046.01 and $84,027
- Eight: $65,728; between $65,728.01 and $93,536
To apply, households must fill out an application and turn it in to the school district their child attends. Often applications are available online at the school district.
For more information, go to www.fns.usda.gov and click on Programs at the top left. From there, click on National School Lunch Program. Or contact your local school district.