RIVER HILLS — In a 13-page legal response laced with indignation and an unwavering confidence in its position, the University School of Milwaukee has formally asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed last month by Kelly and Craig Robinson.
The Mequon couple’s suit became a national story, in part because Craig Robinson is Michelle Obama’s brother and also because of several high-profile television interviews they gave, most notably with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.
In fact, in its first sentence in a brief filed last Thursday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, USM argues that the couple filed the suit as part of a “media campaign to tarnish USM’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier independent, college-preparatory schools.”
The Robinsons filed their suit April 18, claiming breach of contract and violation of Wisconsin Deceptive Trade Practices Acts, among other things, after they said their 11-yearold son was “terminated” from USM on April 14, 2021; their 9-year-old son was terminated two months later, according to the suit.
The Robinsons said in their suit and in multiple media interviews with national and local journalists that while their boys were attending school virtually during COVID-19, the parents noticed what they considered a racially and ethnically insensitive curriculum, including the use of the word “plantation” in one assignment.
In USM’s response, attorney Joel S. Aziere of Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet Law Firm said that the school exercised its contractual right to deny the Robinson children re-enrollment for this school year because USM determined that it was in the best interest of the school. He wrote that the school’s enrollment contract “unambiguously” allows USM to deny enrollment or re-enrollment or dismiss a student.
“The Robinsons agreed that USM retained the right to deny re-enrollment of their children if USM officials, in their sole discretion, determined ‘for any reason’ that re-enrollment was not in the best interest of the school. Because the Robinsons agreed to this language, they are bound by it,” according to the court filing.
USM says in its filing that Kelly Robinson “began regularly attending her older son’s virtual classes during the pandemic to observe and critique his teachers.”
“The Robinsons omit that she thereafter sent an incessant series of lengthy, misguided and often disrespectful emails and text messages asserting unfounded complaints about his teachers, all of whom were working hard to meet the unprecedented challenges of dual-modality, synchronous learning,” the court filing says.
The couple has since started a website, https://www.donttrustusm.com/.
The school said that faculty and administrators spent hours each week working with the Robinsons to address their concerns and that USM committed significant resources to help the Robinsons regain a healthy relationship with the school.
“The Robinsons omit that USM repeatedly advised them that their communications with the school increasingly demonstrated a lack of respect, trust and kindness, and therefore violated the school’s Common Trust and Parent School Partnership— core aspects of the school’s educational philosophy. And the Robinsons fail to mention that rather than accept any responsibility for their actions, they responded by threatening to engage in the campaign that has since followed, asserting baseless claims of “racial and socioeconomic insensitivities” to garner national attention and shift to USM the blame for their eventual separation from its community.”
In their suit, however, the couple said that once they raised concerns, the school abruptly changed course and declined to engage productively with them. They said the school “responded by inflicting extreme and unwarranted harm on two of USM’s model students of color.” And they said that because of it arbitrariness, it directly contradicted the contractual documents.
The Robinsons specifically complained about the inclusion of language in various worksheets and projects that they say is offensive to persons of color, those with disabilities, indigenous Americans and other underrepresented students.
In one example outlined in the suit, the Robinsons said students were required to participate in a simulation of the Underground Railroad, in which kids of color were told to act like “runaway slaves” while USM faculty acted as “slave catchers” and tried to catch the students, according to the complaint.
USM officials have since said that simulation ended more than 10 years ago, long before the Robinson’s children attended the school. Regarding the use of the word “plantation,” USM officials say it was in a word search worksheet used around the time of Thanksgiving.
USM’s court filing said that the Robinsons’ claim that USM violated Wisconsin’s Deceptive Trade Practices Acts is not applicable because it only addresses deceptive statements made to the public. Since they first enrolled their children in 2016, the couple were no longer members of the public, but parties who had entered into a contract.
Even if they wanted to say they were misled while still members of the public in 2016, they could not because of the three-year statute of limitations on that particular law, the court filing said.