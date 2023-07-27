RIVER HILLS — Five students from University School of Milwaukee were named national medalists for the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Freshman Aida El-Hajjar of Milwaukee, junior Anastasia Finley of Fox Point, sophomore Anand George of Mequon, senior Emily Igwike of Brown Deer and and alumnus Zachary Sardas-Trevorrow, class of 2023, Mequon, each earned a silver medal for their respective work completed during the 2022-23 school year.
Their work is listed below:
- El-Hajjar: silver medal in painting for “Done”
- Finley: silver medal in poetry for “Behind the Veil”
- George: silver medal in journalism for “Gerrymandering: A Threat to Democracy”
- Igwike: silver medal in poetry for “new african'
- Sardas-Trevorrow: silver medal in flash fiction for “So what will you say at my funeral now that you’ve killed me?”
The students previously earned gold keys at the state competition in January and advanced to the national competition. Only 2,000 works received a national medal in art or writing, which places these students in the top 1% of all submissions.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven through 12.